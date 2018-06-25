Person of the Week: Mike Brege

This week’s Person of the Week is a local law enforcement officer who was recognized by the Michigan Sheriff’s Association for his heroic actions after responding to a barricaded suicidal gunman last year.

That officer is Mike Brege.

Brege responded to the scene of a barricaded gunman who had already fired a handgun at an occupied vehicle in the village of Wolverine.

The gunman entered his home and came back out with a shotgun under his chin and his finger on the trigger.

Brege talked with the man for nearly an hour before he was able to personally unarm him.

For his courage in the face of danger, Mike Brege receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

