Person Of The Week: Mike Acosta

This week’s Person Of The Week is a man who’s helped improved the literacy of thousands of children.

Mike Acosta is the director of the Wexford-Missaukee Great Start Collaborative and their Imagination Library program.

He was an influential force in gathering business owners, charitable organizations, health and human services agencies, educators, and parents to create the collaborative.

Acosta is a trained social worker and has worked for children’s well-being since 1974.

He says the work the collaborative does is beneficial to then entire community.

For helping make a brighter future for our children, Mike Acosta is this week’s Person of the Week.

