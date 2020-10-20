Person of the Week: Max Anderson

The assistant vice president and commercial lender at Honor Bank also volunteers his time to many community organizations like Father Fred, Cherry Festival, Boy Scouts of America, Village of Kingsley DDA and, if you can believe it, many more.

Max says in the village of Kingsley, himself and other community members on the board are working closely with Traverse Connect, the MEDC, and community stakeholders to help fill their industrial park and make big changes to Kingsley’s downtown business district.

Not only is Max helping to bring more jobs to the area, but alongside the Village of Kingsley DDA, Max is also working toward improving their business district, all on top of his numerous volunteer jobs

So for all that he does, Max Anderson earns this weeks title of person of the week!