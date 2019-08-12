Person of the Week: Matt Wille 8/12/19

This week’s Person of the Week is Traverse City Munson Medical Center’s new President and CEO.

Matt Wille will join the organization in late September.

Wille most recently served as the Vice President of Operations at Allina United Hospital in the Minneapolis – St. Paul Region, where he also served as Interim President for a period of time.

Prior to that, he served as CEO of Dallas County Hospital and Vice President of MercyOne in Iowa.

Wille holds a Master’s Degree in Public Policy and Administration, and Health Care Administration, and received his Undergraduate Degree in Economics.

Munson Healthcare President and CEO Ed Ness said, “We are pleased to welcome Matt to the Munson Healthcare leadership team. He has a proven track record of operational, financial, strategic, and visionary executive leadership in his roles at several medical centers and health systems. We believe Matt is a great fit for our organization and our community, and we look forward to his contributions.”

For his roles in the Healthcare System and his new position here in our community, Matt Wille receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

