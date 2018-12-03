Person of the Week: Mary Keedy 12/03/18

This week’s Person of the Week is a business owner who is helping out the community in her own small, but big way.

Mary Keedy is the owner of the Roast N’ Toast in Petoskey — For 25 years, she has employed thousands of teenagers and young adults, many of which being their first job.

A lot of those teenagers end up working for her for many years — and now Mary has teenagers whose parents once worked for her.

Friends say that Mary is the most patient, kind, and loving person they know.

Mary has done many other good deeds as well, such as donating bagels and coffee to local nurses.

For giving people important opportunities for job experience and making a difference in the community in other ways, Mary Keedy receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

