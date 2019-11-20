Person of the Week: Mark Moore

This week’s Person of the Week is the new Undersheriff for the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Moore was recently promoted to the rank of undersheriff.

He graduated Evart High School in 1988 before attending Ferris State University –where he graduated with a bachelors in criminal justice.

Moore worked for the Evart Police Department for 3 years prior to being hired into the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

He was given the opportunity to be a K9 handler in 1999 and was promoted to Sergeant in 2004 and has been in that position ever since.

For all his dedicated hard work in our community– and as a congratulations–mark Moore receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

