Person of the Week: Mandy DeBruyn 11/4/19

This week’s Person of the Week is the recipient of Norte’s Volunteer of the Year 2019 award.

Mandy Debruyn was presented with this year’s Paul Deyo Service Award.

Norte says they are developing the next generation of happy, healthy, strong leaders through its Safe Routes to School initiative, Pro-Walk / Pro-Bike advocacy, youth empowerment projects and mountain bike programs.

Mandy has been instrumental in multiple Norte projects this past year, including:

Walk to School Day, Norte Wheelhouse, 24 Hours at the Civic Center, and others.

According to the Executive Director, “Mandy has been instrumental in helping Norte be its best self. She’s kind, passionate, generous, and always 100% committed in what she does. We’re so lucky to have her on Team Orange!”

For all the work that she does in our community, Mandy DeBruyn receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

