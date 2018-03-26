Person of the Week: Madison Hertel

This week’s person of the week is a teen who helped inform the public about safe driving.

17-year-old Madison Hertel is a senior at Traverse City West Senior High School and was recognized by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Advisory Commission during the group’s annual awards presentation.

Hertel was chosen for the student honor based on her efforts in developing a safety awareness campaign on the dangers of distracted driving.

In 2016, she participated in the Strive for a Safer Drive initiative.

She created a four-minute video depicting the dangers of texting and driving, and now, the video has been shown to thousands of high schoolers in our area.

So, for working to inform teens on the the dos and don’ts of driving, Madison Hertel is this week’s “Person of the Week.”

