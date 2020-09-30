Person of the Week: Long Time Business Owner, Mr. Krueger

The Mackinaw City resident has owned and operated Krueger’s Auto Repair Shop for, get this, 40 years!

After serving his community for so long, Mr. Krueger sadly closed up shop for good, but not without helping out one more thankful customer.

A viewer shared with us the story of how they had found themselves in a pinch while on a road trip from Joliet, Illinois to the U-P and were in need of a tire repair.

Upon entering the repair shop, the tourist was greeted warmly by Mr. Krueger, who was more than happy to help the patron in need, with no appointment at all.

Mr. Krueger worked diligently to take the tire off of the vehicle, remove the brass rivet that had caused the flat tire, and send the grateful customer on his way to finish his roadtrip.

The viewer says, “They don’t make them like this anymore” as they were directed to Mr. Krueger’s business at 10 a.m. on his last day of business.

So, for the many years of serving his community, Mr. Krueger of Mackinaw City receives this week’s title of ‘Person of the Week’.

If you know of someone who is working hard in their community or maybe someone who goes above and beyond for others and you’d like to give them the recognition they deserve send an email to news@yournewsnet.com or send us a message on our NewsNet Northern Michigan Facebook page!

Tell us who you’d like to nominate and why you think they should receive that title because every week we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as NewsNet Northern Michigan’s ‘Person of the Week’.