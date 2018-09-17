Person Of The Week: Larry Nykerk

This week’s Person of the Week has fifty years of coaching experience and was recently recognized for it.

Larry Nykerk is a former coach of girls’ and boys’ tennis at Traverse City Central High School.

He retired in 2017, but did not stop coaching, and now serves as director of the Grand Traverse Tennis Camp.

The High School Coach Association says Nykerk is known as someone who always gives what he can to the sport of tennis, his peers, and most of all his student-athletes.

With that, the association inducted him to the High School Coaches hall of fame.

So, for his decades of devotion to student athletes, Larry Nykerk is this week’s person of the week.

