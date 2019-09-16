Person of the Week: Kelli Iceman 9/16/19

This week’s Person of the Week is a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine who has recently joined our community.

Dr. Kelli Iceman has joined the Advanced Foot & Ankle Center’s team of foot and ankle surgeons.

She will primarily see patients in the Cadillac office, but will also see patients at the Manistee and Traverse City locations.

Dr. Iceman graduated from the Rosalind Franklin University in Chicago, Illinois, and completed her Podiatric Medicine and Surgical Residency training at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Throughout her residency, Dr. Iceman worked amongst world-renowned faculty and received extensive training in both foot and ankle surgery.

For all she has done as a Doctor and all she will do for our local community, Kelli Iceman receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

