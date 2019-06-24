Person of the Week: Kat Paye 6/24/19

This week’s Person of the Week is the Executive Director at the National Cherry Festival.

Kat Paye has been part of the National Cherry Festival for 7 years. — She was an Operations Director for 4 years and has now been the Executive Director for nearly 3 years.

Paye attended the Lake Superior State University and earned her Bachelor of Business Administration at Davenport University.

She also previously worked at the City Opera House as the House Manager, a Licensed Agent at Hagerty Insurance, an Event Planner at Events to Remember, and worked in Client Management at Passageways Travel.

For her all that she does in the local community, Kat Paye receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

