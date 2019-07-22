Person of the Week: Joe Thompson 7/22/19

This week’s Person of the Week is a Vietnam Veteran who was seriously injured 50 years ago in the war.

Joe Thompson, former Second Lieutenant, was shot in the head just a couple of months after arriving in Vietnam.

Most witnesses thought he was dying as he was flown from the area, but he survived, and 50 years later, he’s celebrating being alive.

He did, however, lose control of most of his right side and ended up with a fully paralyzed right arm.

But that didn’t stop him — his family says Thompson eventually regained much of his strength through therapy, and with his unique sense of humor, recently celebrated the anniversary of his injury.

The community came together at The Market in Cadillac to celebrate with Thompson, and his family says that they’re happy that people came down to show their support.

For his service to our Country, Joe Thompson receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

