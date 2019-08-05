Person of the Week: Jim Thompson 8/5/19

This week’s Person of the Week is Cadillac/Manistee District Ranger who recently retired.

Jim Thompson spent more than 30 years working with the USDA Forest Service.

Thompson began his career as a seasonal Forest Service employee in Montana, and as a bulldozer operator near the Tongass National Forest in Alaska before relocating to the Superior National Forest in Minnesota.

It was then that Thompson thought about becoming a District Ranger. — He was encouraged by his Forest Supervisor and was later selected for a temporary detail as the Cadillac/Manistee District Ranger in the Huron-Manistee National Forests, which eventually turned into a permanent position.

Huron-Manistee National Forests Supervisor said, “Thompson’s steadfast leadership and capable decision-making have enabled the Cadillac/Manistee Ranger district to address challenges ranging from increased recreational use to non-native invasive species. — His contributions to the district and the community of Manistee will be felt for generations to come.”

For his dedicated work for our National Forests, Jim Thompson receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

