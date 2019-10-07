Person of the Week: Jill O’Donnell 10/7/19

This week’s Person of the Week is a Senior Extension Educator for Michigan State University Extension.

Jill O’Donnell recently received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents.

She is Nationally recognized as an expert in Christmas Tree production.

She brings together scientific knowledge, research, fieldwork, and educational expertise to help growers better understand integrated pest management techniques, optimizing production practices that help protect the environment and reduce production costs.

Through O’Donnell’s efforts, growers have been able to improve tree quality, increase yields, and eliminate or reduce pesticide applications.

She has a long history of collaborating with various researchers at MSU as well as specialists in other States.

Colleagues say that not only is O’Donnell very accomplished, but she’s also a quality person who is a pleasure to interact with both personally and professionally.

For her work in the local community and in other areas, Jill O’Donnell receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

