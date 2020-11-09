Person of the Week: Jessica Carland!

The mobility manager at Benzie Bus volunteers for the Grow Benzie board of directors, and Best Benzie.

Jessica has worked hard to bring means of transportation to those who need it. For example, Jessica partnered with community libraries to launch a read and ride service last summer to help provide free rides for students to any Benzie county library.

Although progress on her current project has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus, Jessica has a medical transportation program in the works for residents of Benzie county and says quote, “The pandemic has caused us to suspend the project for now, but I look forward to moving full steam ahead once it’s safe to do so.”

For all that she does, Jessica Carland receives this weeks title of person of the week!

