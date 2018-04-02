Person Of The Week: Jessica Brutzman

This week’s person of the week is a woman who has shown unwavering commitment to our military community.

Jessica Brutzman is the wife of a member of the Michigan National Guard and is currently with Camp Grayling logistics.

Brutzman says her time as a military spouse has opened her eyes to the unique struggles Guard families face.

According to her, people on the outside do not get a chance to fully understand the personal struggles, and National Guard families get overlooked and attention needs to be brought their way.

A friend nominated Brutzman for the 2018 Military Spouse of the Year for National Guard Base Michigan.

The friend says Brutzman is a certified Veterans Association realtor and organizes an annual 5k run to help stop veteran suicide.

Brutzman was awarded the 2018 Military Spouse of the Year for National Guard Base Michigan.

And for her important contributions and unwavering commitment to our military, Jessia Brutzman is this week’s person of the week.

