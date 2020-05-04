Person of the Week: Jennifer Brackenrich

This weeks person of the week is Jennifer Brackenrich from Cadillac.

Owner of Jenny’s House daycare and preschool, Jennifer already does her part to serve the community.

She also spreads positivity and helps to support local businesses through her gift card giveaways!

Jennifer uses her own money to purchase gift cards and certificates from various local businesses and she collaborates with those businesses to give one lucky customer the chance to win. Heres how it works

Local restaurants get to choose what date to do the giveaway, and they also choose the gift winner at random. It’s that simple and not only does Jennifer’s selflessness help local businesses, but community members as well.

If that isn’t enough, Jennifer has taken to Facebook to share videos of herself singing and reading for the children at home who are currently unable to go to daycare.

For all that she does in the Cadillac community, Jennifer Brackenrich receives this week’s title of person of the week.

If you know of someone who is working hard in their own community, creating something new in the area, perhaps doing their part to help those affected by COVID-19 or just impacting Northern Michigan in their own special way and you’d like to nominate them send an email to news@yournewsnet.com or inbox us on our News Net Northern Michigan Facebook page.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate, why you think they should receive that title and how we can reach them because every week we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week”.