Person of the Week: Jaime Heuker 12/10/18

This week’s Person of the Week is an elementary school principal who recently won an Outstanding Principal award.

Jaime Heuker is the principal at Franklin Elementary in Cadillac — and she was just named Outstanding Practicing Principal of the Year for Region thirteen at the annual Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principal’s Association Winter Conference.

Heuker has been a teacher and an administrator at Cadillac Area Public Schools for the majority of her sixteen year career in education.

Staff say that Jaime is committed to the success of students and supports the efforts of her teachers and staff.

For her outstanding work in the community, Jaime Heuker receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

