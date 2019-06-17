Person of the Week: Jack and June Nehmer 6/17/19

For our Person of the Week this week, we’re honoring a couple who are both very active in the local community and have just recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Jack and June Nehmer met while working together at Evart Products and have been inseparable ever since.

They got married on June 7th, 1969.

June is retired after 30 years at Evart Products and the US Post Office. Jack is currently the Head Commissioner for Osceola County after retiring from the Propane Industry and the US Post Office. — He also owned the Texaco Gas Station in Luther in the 70s.

For their involvement in the local community and in celebration of 50 years of Marriage, Jack and June Nehmer receive this week’s title of Person of the Week.

