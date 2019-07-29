Person of the Week: Heidi McNichols 7/29/19

This week’s Person of the Week is a Volunteer for the Senior Corps-Foster Grandparent Program.

Heide McNichols has committed every day to serving high risk children in Grand Traverse County by mentoring and assisting them in a variety of skills.

As a volunteer for the program, McNichols serves as a consistent role model through helping students one-on-one with reading, increasing their motor skills, literacy, and self esteem.

Her volunteerism extends to helping women who have experienced abuse and trauma by assisting client victims at emergency shelters, improving environmental initiatives, and addressing food security issues in the community.

At the age of 76, McNichols continues to help inspire other volunteers through her success.

Friends say “her true gift is her selfless focus on what is best for each person, giving them individual attention.”

For her selfless and consistent work in the community, Heide McNichols receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

