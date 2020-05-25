Person of the Week: Essential Worker Carol Thompson

This week’s person of the week is essential worker Carol Thompson!

Carol Thompson is a cashier at the Save-A-Lot in Cadillac and she was nominated by a viewer who describes Carol’s customer service work as “beyond appreciated”.

The viewer included that Carol is always more than willing to lend a helping hand with whatever is needed; even throughout all the chaos and uncertainty these past couple months.

Not only does carol help brighten her customers’ days, but her coworkers as well who would tell you she is what helps make their jobs worth keeping.

It is so important to spread love and positivity especially now and it is such a great thing when an essential employee who works with the public can help be that light so

For all that she does for her community, Carol Thompson, receives this week’s title of person of the week.

