Person of the Week: Erin Gogolin 5/13/19

This week’s Person of the Week is a fourth-generation Ferris State University Graduate.

In 2014, Erin Gogolin earned her Bachelor of Science in Information Security and Intelligence from Ferris’ College of Business, but a nagging thought in her head had her wondering if that was what she really wanted to do.

Gogolin took a more in depth look at herself, thinking about her skills and interests and what she could do with them.

She always loved reading and writing and had a Spanish minor.

In August 2018, Gogolin traveled to Costa Rica in central America – a return trip.

She started attending an immersion school and volunteered at an Orphanage nearby for kids coming from domestic violence situations.

Finally, Gogolin saw the pieces to her life puzzle begin to fit. — She knew she wanted to pursue a secondary education path.

She accepted substitute teaching opportunities in Elk Rapids, Grand Traverse, and Kalkaska.

Gogolin returned to Ferris this year and just earned her third and fourth Ferris degrees on May 10th.

For her dedicated work in the community and abroad, Erin Gogolin receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

