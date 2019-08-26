Person of the Week: Erich Wangeman 8/26/19

For this week’s Person of the Week, we’re honoring the Lead Choir Teacher at the Traverse City West High School.

Erich Wangeman is described as both enthusiastic and patient, he is well regarded for his ability to build close and understanding relationships with his students, creating a positive learning community.

He was the highlight of the latest Proud MI Educator video by the Michigan Department of Education. — The initiative is part of a greater effort by MDE to recognize and celebrate Michigan’s education workforce.

He stresses to his students to be the best artist they can be, and to really give themselves over to, quote, “the best art possible every day and every way.”

State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said, “Proud Michigan educators, like Mr. Wangeman, show us that teaching provides tremendous worth to our state, is a great profession in which to make an impact, and enriches the lives of both students and educators.”

For his making a positive impact in our community, Erich Wangeman receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

If you know of someone who’s working hard in their own community, creating something new in the area, or just affecting northern Michigan in their own special way and you’d like to nominate them — send an email to news@minews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the person of the week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them — Each week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week.”