Person of the Week: Emma and Erin Prosser

This week’s Person of the Week is a pair of women from Grayling who recently graduated from the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy.

Twin sisters Erin and Emma Prosser are the first set of twin sisters to both attend and graduate from the academy.

Erin and Emma Prosser graduated from Grayling High School in 2017 — Shortly after, Erin joined the Air Force, while Emma joined in 2018.

Erin said it was interesting to look around and see a lot of men and fewer women when she joined the Air Force, but she said she had good instructors who encouraged her throughout her time at the academy.

Meanwhile, Emma said that even though her class was mostly men, she never felt like she was treated differently — she felt instructors knew she would pull herown weight and th do everything needed to complete her training.

For the unique achievement of being the first set of twin sisters to graduate from the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Erin and Emma Prosser both get this week’s title of Person of the Week.

