Person of the Week: Elizabeth Saunders

This week’s Person of the Week is a Traverse City Central High School Student who was invited to visit Washington D.C. in the Spring.

Elizabeth Saunders won the 2018 Congressional App Challenge for the First District with her app — CalcuSaver.

CalcuSaver will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol and featured on the House of Representative’s Website along with other winning entries.

Saunders will also be able to showcase her app to Members of Congress and members of the tech community at the House of Code reception.

For her hard work and designing an award winning app, Elizabeth Saunders receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

