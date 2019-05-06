Person of the Week: Ed Kirkby 5/6/19

This week’s Person of the Week is a faithful volunteer to the Industrial Arts Program at Marion High School.

For the past 11 years, Ed Kirkby has been a volunteer at the school helping kids in the wood shop.

While that in itself is a significant donation, Kirkby didn’t stop there.

During those 11 years, he donated approximately $50,000 in new state-of-the-art equipment for the Industrial Technology program including multiple saws. He also recently donated a CNC router table.

Kirkby served the people of Osceola County for many years as a county commissioner and his day job was a geologist for the state of Michigan.

For his generosity and dedication to Marion Schools, Ed Kirkby receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

If you know of someone who’s working hard in their own community, creating something new in the area, or just affecting northern Michigan in their own special way and you’d like to nominate them — send an email to news@minews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the person of the week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them — Each week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week.”