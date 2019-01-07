Person of the Week: Drew Myers 1/7/19

This week’s Person of the Week is a Ferris State University Graduate who was recognized as an Outstanding Graduate by the college.

Drew Myers graduated in December with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Relations.

Myers started her full time studies at Ferris in 2015 and worked the next 3 and a half years with various duties in the University’s Student Financial Services Office.

She went into her final semester of classes after spending the summer on an internship with the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids and was also involved in various campus organizations like the Public Relations Student Society of America throughout her college experience.

Myers said, “It was enjoyable, but hard work, with many long hours spent on accomplishing our goals.”

For her work in Student Relations and outstanding work at the University, Drew Myers receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

If you know of someone who’s working hard in their own community, creating something new in the area, or just affecting northern Michigan in their own special way and you’d like to nominate them — send an email to news@minews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the person of the week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them — Each week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week.”