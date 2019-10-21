Person of the Week: Dr. Nick Nissley 10/21/19

This week’s Person of the Week is the upcoming 11th President of Northwestern Michigan College.

Dr. Nick Nissley’s first day as President will be January 1st, 2020. — He is currently the Executive Director of The School for Creative and Performing Arts in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He is an education executive who has spent 25 years in leadership roles including K-12, community college and university settings in both the United States and Canada.

He has led The School for Creative and Performing Arts since 2015 and immediately prior to that role, from 2010 to 2015 Nissley served as Dean of the Business Technologies division at Cincinnati State Community College.

Nissley says he seeks to “inspire others through my can-do spirit and restless determination to continually improve upon the present…”

For all his work in the local and national community and as a welcome to our community, Dr. Nick Nissley receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

