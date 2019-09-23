Person of the Week: Dr. Elizabeth Leong 9/23/19

This week’s Person of the Week is a Specialist in Family Medicine who recently joined the Family Practice staff of Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.

Dr. Elizabeth Leong earned her medical degree from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine in California.

She completed her Family Medicine Residency at Spratanburg Regional in South Carolina and Community Health Center of Branch County in Coldwater, Michigan.

Dr. Leong is Board Certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians.

She specializes in: Treating the whole family of all ages, women’s health, minor procedures, and Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy.

As a welcome to our local community, Dr. Elizabeth Leong receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

