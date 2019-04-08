Person of the Week: Dean Crosby 4/8/19

This week’s Person of the Week is a special step-dad who was nominated by his step-daughter.

Dean Crosby plays guitar and other instruments at several jamburies in the area and takes time out of his day to play at one of the nursing homes in his area.

He is also available to sing and play at funerals and other events.

He’s an active member at his church in Vestaburg and enjoys fishing and painting.

His family says says that he is an honest and down to Earth man.

Dean is 80 years old.

For being a great dad and bringing joy with music. receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

