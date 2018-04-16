Person Of The Week: David Gaunt

This week’s person of the week is a man who is dedicated to helping some of the disabled people in our community.

David Gaunt is the director of the After 26 Project in Cadillac.

The project is a non-profit that provides jobs to adults with developmental disabilities and cognitive impairment.

Gaunt has led the project since its inception and has spent many years working hard to give everyone a chance.

And for his work, David Gaunt is this week’s person of the week.

If you know of someone who’s working hard in their own community, creating something new in the area, or just affecting northern Michigan in their own special way and you’d like to nominate them — send an email to news@minews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the person of the week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them — Each week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week.”