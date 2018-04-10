Person Of The Week: David Crue

This week’s person of the week is a man who went out of his way to save a man in danger.

David Crue was recognized for his help saving a man from his buring truck.

It happened back in January when Crue says he was driving home in the early morning.

He saw the glow of a fire as he came up over a hill.

He drove up and found a truck had caught fire with the driver slumped over.

He stopped his truck and ran over, waking the driver up getting him out of the vehicle.

Crue says he just did what anyone would do.

For his work to save a man in danger, David Crue is this week’s person of the week.

If you know of someone who’s working hard in their own community, creating something new in the area, or just affecting northern Michigan in their own special way and you’d like to nominate them — send an email to news@minews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the person of the week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them — Each week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week.”