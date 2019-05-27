Person of the Week: Dave Dempsey 5/27/29

This week’s Person of the Week is an Environmental Activist who won a lifetime achievement award back in April.

Dave Dempsey, who has helped shape policy for conservation and the preservation of the Great Lakes as the senior adviser for For Love of Water or FLOW, was honored with the Clarence Kroupa Award.

Dempsey said, “the Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council has been a force for the environment in this region for more than 30 years. It’s a major force for the environment and it’s an honor to be recognized by these people who care so much.” — He also said it was beyond an honor to be given the award.

Speakers at the award ceremony say that Dempsey is “just an amazing person doing amazing work in our region.”

Dempsey was also nominated as the Professional Environmentalist of the Year.

For his work in the community and helping preserve the environment, Dave Dempsey receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

