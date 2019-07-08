Person of the Week: Chris Peterson 7/8/19

This week’s Person of the Week is a Huron-Manistee National Forests Fire Staff Officer who recently received an award.

Chris Peterson was selected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to receive the 2019 Unsung Hero Award.

The award is presented annually to select USDA employees who have demonstrated momentous leadership, immediate action, and courageous behavior in the course of their duties.

For more than 30 years, Peterson has played a leading role in the prevention and mitigation of wildfires in Northern Michigan’s forests.

Peterson’s teams respond to more than 150 fires every year, and has also served as the Chair of the Michigan Prescribed Fire Council, Director of the Northern Michigan Fire Chiefs Association, and Representative to the National Fire Equipment Committee.

Moreover, he has worked with county Governments to develop nationally-recognized community wildfire protection plans.

Peterson understands that wildfire knows no bounds, which is why he has dedicated his career to building partnerships with the Forest Service.

Wildfire management isn’t Petersons only of expertise, however. — He also serves as the Forest Service Eastern Region Emergency Medical Services Coordinator and dedicates his nights to the Volunteer EMS Team in Marion and helps high school students obtain Wildland Firefighting Certification.

For his dedicated work and everything he does in the local community, Chris Peterson receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

If you know of someone who’s working hard in their own community, creating something new in the area, or just affecting northern Michigan in their own special way and you’d like to nominate them — send an email to news@minews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the person of the week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them — Each week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week.”