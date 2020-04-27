Person of the Week: Cadillac Area Public School Teacher Mrs. Canada Vandervelde

This week’s person of the week is Cadillac Area Public School teacher Mrs. Vandervelde.

Preschool teacher Mrs. Canada Vandervelde has made it her mission to help make sure children in her community still get nutritious meals they need during these uncertain times.

Mrs. Vandervelde has taken a head count of the kids in her neighborhood, and has begun door-step deliveries with meals from the temporary drive-up food distribution center at the Cadillac High School.

By doing so, not only is she helping decrease the spread of the virus but she also is providing children in her area with much needed food.

Mrs. Vandervelde has also taken to facebook to share some fun experiments and learning materials for parents to do with their children during stay at home orders.

She has also been updating her class page for her students to continue learning with their families while they are at home as well.

For all that she does in the Cadillac community, Canada Vandervelde receives this week’s title of person of the week.

If you know of someone who is working hard in their own community, creating something new in the area, perhaps doing their part to help those affected by COVID-19 or just impacting Northern Michigan in their own special way and you’d like to nominate them send an email to news@yournewsnet.com or inbox us on our News Net Northern Michigan Facebook page.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate, why you think they should receive that title and how we can reach them because every week we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week”.