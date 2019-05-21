Person of the Week: Brook Oliver 5/21/19

This week’s Person of the Week is a Ferris State University Student who was honored by the Michigan Department of Education for Breaking Traditions.

Brook Oliver is a student in the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration program.

Oliver earned the Breaking Traditions Award for Excellence — the second year that a Ferris HVACR student has been honored with it.

Oliver first took an interest in facility infrastructure while observing renovations at the Waters Building in downtown Grand Rapids when her mother worked in an office there.

When asked about how she got into the career, Oliver said she would go into town with her mother when she was out of school in the summer. She said one of the project supervisors was happy to explain their work to her, and He told her there were lots of opportunities in their field. Oliver said the work looked interesting, like something she might want to do for a living.

Oliver hopes to build on her proficiency in this field through job shadowing during the summer, having reached out to a mechanical contractor and a hotel/conference center in the Grand Rapids area.

For breaking traditions, Brook Oliver receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

If you know of someone who’s working hard in their own community, creating something new in the area, or just affecting northern Michigan in their own special way and you’d like to nominate them — send an email to news@minews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the person of the week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them — Each week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week.”