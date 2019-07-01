Person of the Week: Brent Brisbois 7/1/19

This week’s Person of the Week is a 16 year old student in Traverse City who has become an entrepreneur.

Brent Brisbois owns and operates a Virtual Reality Arcade in Traverse City called Verge of Reality.

Brisbois said, “With the generous help of my family, friends, and community, my vision of owning and operating a virtual reality arcade has come true.”

In his free time, Brisbois enjoys learning about technology, solving problems, playing lacrosse, and snuggling his two dogs.

His mom is a science teacher and his dad stays at home running the house and empowering kids to help themselves.

For working hard and bringing something new to the local community, Brent Brisbois receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

