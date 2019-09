Person of the Week: Bob Adrian 9/9/19

THIS WEEK’S PERSON OF THE WEEK IS A DEPUTY CHIEF / FIRE MARSHAL WHO WILL BE RETIRING SOON.

AFTER 36 YEARS OF EXEMPLARY SERVICE TO THE CITIZENS OF ALPENA, DEPUTY CHIEF / FIRE MARSHAL BOB ADRIAN WILL BE RETIRING ON SEPTEMBER 18TH.

AS MANY KNOW, HIS FATHER RETIRED AFTER A FULL CAREER WITH THE ALPENA POLICE department, AND BOB’S RETIREMENT WILL MAKE WAY FOR HIS SON, TODD, WHO WILL BE A THIRD GENERATION ALPENA PUBLIC SERVANT.

COLLEAGUES AND THE COMMUNITY WISH HIM ALL THE BEST AND SINCERELY THANK HIM FOR ALL HIS HELP.

FOR HIS 36 YEARS OF DEDICATION TO THE LOCAL COMMUNITY, BOB ADRIAN RECEIVES THIS WEEK’S TITLE OF PERSON OF THE WEEK.

