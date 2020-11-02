Person of the Week: Ashley Halladay-Schmandt!

The director of the Northwest Michigan Coalition to end Homelessness goes above and beyond to help those who need it in her area. Not only does she dedicate her time at work to help the homeless but Ashley is also a part of the Michigan Balance of State Governance council as well as the Michigan State Homeless Policy council.

Ashley says her proudest moment in 2019 was when her team managed to fully lease out all 14 units dedicated for those experiencing homelessness at east bay flats. Ashley, alongside the Northwest Michigan Coalition to end Homelessness has a plan in the works to bring even more housing to help those in the community who need it.

So for all that she does– Ashley Halladay-Schmandt is this weeks person of the week!

Now if you know of someone who is working hard in their community, or maybe someone who goes above and beyond for others and you’d like to give them the recognition they deserve, send an email to news@yournewsnet.Com. Or send us a message on our Newsnet Northern Michigan Facebook page!

Tell us who you’d like to nominate -and why you think they should receive that title- because every week we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as Newsnet Northern Michigan’s “person of the week”.