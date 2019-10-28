Person of the Week: Amy Beck 10/28/19

This week’s Person of the Week is a woman who created her own service to help cancer patients.

Amy Beck has established an oncology counseling service in Petoskey — She meets with cancer patients one on one and in group settings.

She is a licensed Clinical Social Worker who has been working in health care for over 30 years and focuses in oncology and chronic illness.

She has been active in the community providing consultative services to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of America, the Children’s Leukemia Foundation of Michigan, and the National Bone Marrow Transplant Link.

On the home page of her website, Amy says, “It is my goal to help people optimize their emotional health and quality of life while treating a serious health condition. — Together we work to help you better manage fear, anxiety, and depression that individuals frequently experience when told that they have cancer or other chronic illness.”

For her unique and valuable service and all she does for her patients, Amy Beck receives this week’s title of Person of the Week.

