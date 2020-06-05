- Advertisement -
Perrinton Man Dead After Boat Accident on Crystal Lake

Sierra Searcy Posted On June 5, 2020
Police say a 59-year-old man died after he jumped out of the boat apparently yo save a woman who had fallen form the boat.

Police have now identified the man as Kelly Schaffer, of Perrinton.

The man was in a fishing boat with a 54-year-old woman in Crystal Lake about 2:30pm Thursday.

The woman fell out of the boat, and that is when Schaffer in in the waters to save her.

The woman was pulled from the water by a passing boater. Schaffer also was pulled from the water.

Police said witnesses began CPR on him as police and other rescuers were en route. He died at the scene, however.

