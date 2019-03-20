Pep Rally Held for Semi-Final-Bound Lake City Lady Trojans

For the first time in 43 years, the Lake City Lady Trojans are headed to the state Semi-Finals.

A pep rally was held at the end of the Wednesday School Day, inviting all the students and staff to send them off before they headed down to the Van Noord Arena at Calvin College in Grand Rapids.

The Girls Basketball team was met with cheers, chants and a fight song before the school watched a video highlighting the teams season so far.

After a close game against Ishpeming West Wood the girls won and will now play against Flint Hamady.

Head Coach Bill Tisron says the girls are excited and that, no matter what, to enjoy the moment.

The game will kick off at the Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids at noon.