People Of The Week: Jeryl Kanause and Shelly Harwell

This week, we have two “People of the Week.” We’re honoring two women that have made hard times for children better.

Jeryl Kanause and Shelly Harwell are employees of the Wexford/Missaukee Friends of the Court.

They were recently presented with a Certificate of Appreciation for spending long thoughtful hours putting together a co-parenting program for local families.

GEAR Up for Co-Parenting is a three week program that will focus on keeping kids first and not in the middle of separation and divorce.

The program has been called a success and both Kanause and Harwell were thanked for their efforts.

For working together to make hard times better for children, Jeryl Kanause and Shelly Harwell receive the join title this week of “Person of the Week.”

