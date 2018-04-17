Pentwater Woman Killed in Florida Murder Suicide

A Mason County woman was killed in a murder suicide that happened in Florida.

That shooting happened at approximately 9:30am in Fort Myers on April 11th.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says that the suspect shot a woman, then turned the gun on himself.

The woman, Ada Kajtazi, was pronounced dead at the scene while the man, Ronald Huffman, was taken to the hospital.

Huffman later succumbed to the his injuries.

Kajtazi was from Pentwater where she owned and operated Jewels by the Sea.

The incident is still under investigation.