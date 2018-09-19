Pell’s Radio, TV & Appliance Closing its Doors After Nearly a Century

A staple of the Cadillac community for nearly a century is closing its doors.

Pell’s Radio, TV & Appliance announced this week that over the next few months, they will be going out of business.

The company was founded in 1925 by Harvey Pell and has been a fixture of downtown Cadillac since.

According to a statement by the company, the time has come to close their retail store and transition to a local service provider.

The store points to increased competition, changing times, and the inability to get a skilled workforce as their reasons for closing.

In the months ahead, the store will liquidate their inventory and store fixtures, but will stay open into December.

The will also support their displaced employees.