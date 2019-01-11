- Advertisement -
Pedestrian Hit and Killed After Crash on 1-75 in Chippewa Co.

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On January 11, 2019
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was hit and killed while walking on the roadway of 1-75.

Thursday evening, deputies responded to the scene north of Gaines Hwy.

A small car had left the roadway, hit a reflector pole, and got stuck in the snow.

Deputies say that all 4 of the occupants in the vehicle had been drinking alcohol.

Before deputies arrived to the scene, two of the passengers of the crashed car, started walking southbound on the roadway of I-75.

Both wearing dark colored clothing.

A pickup driving southbound, then struck the two individuals – killing one of them.

The second pedestrian was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested the driver of the small car on multiple charges including operating while intoxicated.

Pedestrian Hit and Killed After Crash on 1-75 in Chippewa Co.
