Pedestrian Hit and Killed After Crash on 1-75 in Chippewa Co.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was hit and killed while walking on the roadway of 1-75.
Thursday evening, deputies responded to the scene north of Gaines Hwy.
A small car had left the roadway, hit a reflector pole, and got stuck in the snow.
Deputies say that all 4 of the occupants in the vehicle had been drinking alcohol.
Before deputies arrived to the scene, two of the passengers of the crashed car, started walking southbound on the roadway of I-75.
Both wearing dark colored clothing.
A pickup driving southbound, then struck the two individuals – killing one of them.
The second pedestrian was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Police arrested the driver of the small car on multiple charges including operating while intoxicated.