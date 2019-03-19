Pay Day Lender Abuse

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 23 states urging the Federal Consumer Protection Financial Bureau to take immediate action to protect consumers from abuses in payday lending.

In a joint letter sent Tuesday cites C-F-P-B findings that show the many ways the short-term payday and title lending model is broken.

Nessel says by delaying protections, more consumers risk becoming victims and that’s more than enough reason for Michigan to step in and speak out.

The C-F-P-B announced a new rule in 2017 that would help protect borrowers and ensure they would have the ability to repay loans while prohibiting lenders from using abusive tactics when seeking repayment.

The rule went into effect in early 2018, but compliance was delayed until August of this year but now there is a proposal to further delay compliance until November of next year.