Paw Paw Man Arrested for Assault with Dangerous Weapon
Posted On October 15, 2020
A Paw Paw man is behind bars for allegedly pointing a gun at his brother.
Back in August the victim told 911, he got into a disagreement with the suspect, Timothy John Sharp.
The victim says Sharp pointed a pistol at his head.
After further investigation police found a .22 caliber pistol at the scene.
The suspect was taken to Alpena County Jail and was arraigned.
He is scheduled to appear in court October 15, 2020.