- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Paw Paw Man Arrested for Assault with Dangerous Weapon

Sierra Searcy Posted On October 15, 2020
245 Views
0

A Paw Paw man is behind bars for allegedly pointing a gun at his brother. 

Back in August the victim told 911, he had got into a disagreement with the suspect, Timothy John Sharp. 

The victim says Sharp pointed a pistol at his head. 

After further investigation police found a .22 caliber pistol ay the scene. 

The suspect was taken to Alpena County Jail and was arraigned. 

He is scheduled to appear in court October 15, 2020.

Post Views: 245



Trending Now
Ruby Tuesday Files for Bankruptcy, Closes Northern Michigan Locations
Sierra Searcy October 12, 2020
Trio Arrested for Drugs After Traffic Stop in Chippewa Co.
Sierra Searcy October 12, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Paw Paw Man Arrested for Assault with Dangerous Weapon
Share No Comment