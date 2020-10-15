Paw Paw Man Arrested for Assault with Dangerous Weapon

A Paw Paw man is behind bars for allegedly pointing a gun at his brother.

Back in August the victim told 911, he had got into a disagreement with the suspect, Timothy John Sharp.

The victim says Sharp pointed a pistol at his head.

After further investigation police found a .22 caliber pistol ay the scene.

The suspect was taken to Alpena County Jail and was arraigned.

He is scheduled to appear in court October 15, 2020.